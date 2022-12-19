Who's Playing

Grambling @ Liberty

Current Records: Grambling 6-4; Liberty 7-4

What to Know

The Liberty Flames will square off against the Grambling Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Liberty Arena. Liberty is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Flames made easy work of the Bryant Bulldogs this past Saturday and carried off an 82-62 win.

Meanwhile, Grambling was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 74-48 defeat to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Liberty is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Liberty's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Grambling's loss dropped them down to 6-4. We'll see if Liberty can repeat their recent success or if Grambling bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.