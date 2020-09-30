A scheduling feud in the commonwealth of Kentucky was resolved in part via social media on Tuesday. After Kentucky coach John Calipari went on the record to say a game between Louisville and Kentucky was scheduled with a date and time unless "[Chris Mack's Cardinals] choose not to play," Mack went on an epic rant unloading on Calipari and UK, throwing shade at the Hall of Fame coach and offering, mostly sarcastically, to be flexible with Kentucky's schedule.

"I keep getting asked, 'Coach, are we playing the game? Are you scared, are you a chicken? You won't play Kentucky?' As for the UK series, I want to do what's most convenient for John and his program," said Mack. "You do believe that, right? That I want to do what's best for John?"

Mack then spilled the beans about the backdoor negotiations of the originally-scheduled Dec. 12 game and how UK had thus far been inflexible in rescheduling with Louisville. He offered a behind-the-scenes look at how Kentucky had even tried moving one of Louisville's ACC games to try and make it work, before settling on somewhat of a truce.

"Listen," Mack continued, "I don't want to stand in the way of college basketball's best rivalry. Whatever is most convenient for Coach Cal, we'll do it. See ya in the Yum! Center. Go Cards."

Calipari weighed in shortly after not with a video response -- which would have been entirely too epic for Twitter to handle -- but with a two-sentence tweet resolving the problem entirely.

"See you December 26th," he said. "Can't wait!"

There had been some back-and-forth between the two leading up to Tuesday about the game being rescheduled and the possibility that both sides may not reach an agreement, but Mack's video brought heat to the conversation and it quickly caught fire. And just like that, whether it was a performative rant or not from Mack, one of the best rivalries in all of sports is back.