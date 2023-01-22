Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Maine

Current Records: Binghamton 8-10; Maine 6-12

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears lost both of their matches to the Binghamton Bearcats last season on scores of 65-73 and 60-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Maine and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Cross Insurance Center. The Black Bears are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

Maine found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 66-45 punch to the gut against the Vermont Catamounts this past Thursday. Maine was surely aware of their 12.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Binghamton had enough points to win and then some against the Albany Great Danes this past Thursday, taking their contest 65-54.

Maine is now 6-12 while the Bearcats sit at 8-10. Binghamton is 4-3 after wins this year, and Maine is 2-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Black Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maine and Binghamton both have six wins in their last 12 games.