Who's Playing
Binghamton @ Maine
Current Records: Binghamton 8-10; Maine 6-12
What to Know
The Maine Black Bears lost both of their matches to the Binghamton Bearcats last season on scores of 65-73 and 60-69, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Maine and Binghamton will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Cross Insurance Center. The Black Bears are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
Maine found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 66-45 punch to the gut against the Vermont Catamounts this past Thursday. Maine was surely aware of their 12.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, Binghamton had enough points to win and then some against the Albany Great Danes this past Thursday, taking their contest 65-54.
Maine is now 6-12 while the Bearcats sit at 8-10. Binghamton is 4-3 after wins this year, and Maine is 2-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center -- Bangor, Maine
Odds
The Black Bears are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Maine and Binghamton both have six wins in their last 12 games.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Binghamton 69 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 16, 2022 - Binghamton 73 vs. Maine 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Maine 82 vs. Binghamton 75
- Jan 19, 2020 - Maine 86 vs. Binghamton 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - Binghamton 83 vs. Maine 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Binghamton 78 vs. Maine 66
- Feb 03, 2018 - Maine 81 vs. Binghamton 79
- Jan 06, 2018 - Maine 76 vs. Binghamton 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - Maine 72 vs. Binghamton 71
- Jan 29, 2017 - Binghamton 65 vs. Maine 54
- Feb 27, 2016 - Binghamton 78 vs. Maine 66
- Jan 30, 2016 - Maine 74 vs. Binghamton 63