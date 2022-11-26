Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Marquette

Current Records: Chicago State 2-5; Marquette 4-2

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Chicago State Cougars at 8:30 p.m. ET. Marquette should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Chicago State will be looking to right the ship.

The Golden Eagles have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday. Marquette blew past Georgia Tech 84-60. Marquette got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Tyler Kolek out in front picking up 14 points and six assists in addition to five boards.

As for the Cougars, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 77-63 bruising from the Cleveland State Vikings on Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Everything went Marquette's way against Chicago State when the teams previously met five seasons ago as they made off with a 95-69 win. Will Marquette repeat their success, or does Chicago State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.88

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Marquette have won both of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last eight years.