Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Memphis

Regular Season Records: Florida Atlantic 31-3; Memphis 26-8

What to Know

The #24 Memphis Tigers and the #25 Florida Atlantic Owls are set to clash at 9:20 p.m. ET March 17 at Nationwide Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers beat the Houston Cougars 75-65 on Sunday. Guard Kendric Davis took over for Memphis, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Owls earned some more postseason success in their contest on Saturday. They were the clear victors by a 78-56 margin over the UAB Blazers. Among those leading the charge for Florida Atlantic was guard Alijah Martin, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 30 points and 11 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest Friday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 17th in college basketball. Florida Atlantic is completely their equal: they also come into the game with 40.20% field goal percentage.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:20 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:20 p.m. ET Where: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1,800.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.