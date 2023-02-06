Who's Playing

Duke @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Duke 17-6; Miami (Fla.) 18-5

What to Know

The Duke Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Duke and the #23 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Watsco Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Blue Devils proved too difficult a challenge. Duke secured a 63-57 W over the Tar Heels. Duke's center Dereck Lively II filled up the stat sheet, picking up four points along with 14 rebounds and eight blocks. Lively II has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, things were close when Miami (Fla.) and the Clemson Tigers clashed this past Saturday, but Miami (Fla.) ultimately edged out the opposition 78-74. The Hurricanes' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Nijel Pack, who had 20 points, and guard Wooga Poplar, who had 14 points in addition to five boards.

The Blue Devils are expected to lose this next one by 3. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Duke's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Duke came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami (Fla.) in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 68-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Duke since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a 3-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Duke have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami (Fla.).