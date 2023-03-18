Who's Playing

Princeton @ Missouri

Regular Season Records: Princeton 22-8; Missouri 25-9

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers and the #23 Missouri Tigers are set to clash at 6:10 p.m. ET March 18 at Golden 1 Center in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Princeton earned some more postseason success in their game on Thursday. They had just enough and edged out the Arizona Wildcats 59-55. Forward Tosan Evbuomwan (15 points) was the top scorer for Princeton.

Meanwhile, Mizzou didn't have too much trouble with the Utah State Aggies on Thursday as they won 76-65. Mizzou got double-digit scores from four players: guard D'Moi Hodge (23), guard Kobe Brown (19), guard DeAndre Gholston (11), and forward Noah Carter (10). Brown hadn't helped his team much against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Princeton is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Princeton is stumbling into the matchup with the 17th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Princeton, Mizzou comes into the contest boasting the 10th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.1. So the cards are definitely stacked in Mizzou's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $138.51

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.