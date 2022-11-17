Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ Montana

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 2-1; Montana 0-2

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies at 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Dahlberg Arena. St. Thomas (MN) will be strutting in after a win while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a loss.

Montana was expected to have a tough go of it last Friday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 86-64 to the Xavier Musketeers. The top scorers for Montana were forward Dischon Thomas (15 points) and guard Lonnell Martin Jr. (13 points).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for St. Thomas (MN) at home against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers on Sunday as the squad secured an 84-48 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Montana is expected to win a tight contest. Currently 0-2 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Tommies are 3-0 ATS.

The Grizzlies are now 0-2 while St. Thomas (MN) sits at 2-1. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Montana has allowed their opponents to shoot 64.20% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. But St. Thomas (MN) ranks 22nd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 44.10% on the season. Maybe that strength will give the Tommies the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3-point favorite against the Tommies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.