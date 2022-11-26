The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-3) and Navy Midshipmen (4-1) square off in a non-conference college basketball matchup on Saturday morning. The Midshipmen roll into this contest on a two-game win streak. In its last contest, Navy knocked off Youngstown State 80-67. Likewise, Mount St. Mary's has won two in a row. The Mountaineers outlasted Pacific 69-65 last time out.

Tip-off from the Hasley Field House in Annapolis, Md., is set for 11 a.m. ET. The Midshipmen are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Mount St. Mary's vs. Navy odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 129.5. Before making any Navy vs. Mount St. Mary's picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Navy spread: Midshipmen -4.5

Mount St. Mary's vs. Navy over/under: 129.5 points

MSM: Mountaineers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a straight-up win

NAVY: Midshipmen are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games

Why Navy can cover



Senior forward Tyler Nelson is an impactful player on both ends of the floor. Nelson is aggressive offensively and loves to attack the basket. The North Carolina native can finish through contact and slam it down. On the defensive end, Nelson constantly swarms the ball-handler and produces turnovers. He averages 14 points, five rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

Senior forward Daniel Deaver is an all-around presence for the Midshipmen. Deaver has good court vision to set his teammates up while crashing the glass. The Virginia native likes to drive down the lane and take high-percentage shots. He's putting up 10 points, five rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. On Nov. 18, Deaver finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Why Mount St. Mary's can cover

Senior guard Jalen Benjamin is the primary scorer through the first six games. Benjamin can score off the dribble or drive down the lane without hesitation. The North Carolina native has a smooth jumper from the perimeter and spaces the floor out. Benjamin averages 18.8 points, six assists, and is shooting 39% from 3-point land. In his last game, he dropped 19 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Senior forward Malik Jefferson has been a powerful force in the frontcourt. Jefferson plays with a high motor and is constantly looking to gain position down low. The Virginia native looks to bruise his way to some easy shots in the paint. Jefferson is putting up 11.5 points with a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game. On Nov. 22, he amassed 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

