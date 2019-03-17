NCAA bracket 2019: Printable March Madness bracket, tournament seeds set on Selection Sunday show

Selection Sunday has arrived, and it's great to have it back. There's nothing else to wait for because the 68-team 2019 NCAA Tournament is on its way to being set. And this year's event will be a majestic one. Why, exactly? There's a depth of title contenders at the top of the field along with plenty of mid-major teams poised for upset bids. In other words, you better get to cramming now. There is no such thing as too much studying for this.

Shortly after 6 p.m. ET we will have a 68-team single bracket full of potential, full of possibility, full of whatever you want to it to be. The two words on the mind of every sports fan: printable bracket. We're here for you -- just as we are every year. This is where dreams come true, where your imagination gets the chance to take hold ... all before things go haywire and your carefully-chosen selections burst into flames. Hey, it's all part of the fun!

Start your bracket pool now or enter to play for the chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Get in the action today!

CBS Sports will have you covered for every possible angle as it pertains to identifying the sneaky upset picks, sleeper choices your friends won't have and the teams trending in the right and wrong directions. But before you get to all of that, there's one thing you have to do -- print the official bracket! Then, embrace the madness ... because it is inevitable.

Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.

So which No. 2 seed has the best chance at advancing to the Final Four, and which huge upsets will rock college basketball and destroy brackets? Visit SportsLine to see the optimized NCAA Tournament bracket, and see which underdogs to lock in now, all from the model that finished in the top 5 percent of brackets last year!