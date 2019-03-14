NCAA bracket 2019: Printable March Madness bracket, tournament seeds to be set on Selection Sunday

This is the glory, right here. A single bracket, full of potential, full of possibility, full of whatever you want to it to be. The two words on the mind of every sports fan: printable bracket. We're here for you. This is where dreams come true, where your imagination takes hold -- before things go haywire and your picks go up in flames. Hey, it's all part of the fun. There is nothing like the NCAA Tournament. And it feels great to have it back.

The 2019 NCAA Tournament sets up to be a magnificent one because of how deep the title contenders are at the top, how well the mid-major teams are playing and how much upset potential exists. Get to cramming now. There is no such thing as too much studying for this.

CBS Sports will have you covered for every possible angle as it pertains to identifying the sneaky upset picks, sleeper choices your friends won't have and the teams trending in the right and wrong directions. But before you get to all of that, there's one thing you have to do -- print the official bracket! Then, embrace the madness ... because it is inevitable.

Click here to enlarge and print the official 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.

