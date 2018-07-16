NCAA Final Four schedule: Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Indianapolis selected as hosts through 2026
Los Angeles, which is building a covered stadium, was snubbed from Final Four consideration this time around
The last time Los Angeles hosted a men's Final Four was 1972.
The earliest it could possibly host another one is 2027.
The NCAA announced on Monday the future sites for Final Fours through 2026. To the surprise of some, Los Angeles and its glimmering stadium-in-the-making are not part of the plans. So who won out? Houston, Phoenix/Glendale, San Antonio and Indianapolis were awarded for the big stage in years 2023-2026. The Final Four sites from 2019-2022 (Minneapolis, Atlanta, Indianapolis and New Orleans) had previously been announced.
That quartet of metropolises have not only hosted Final Fours before, but those four cities have hosted Final Fours in the four most recent years: Indianapolis in 2015, Houston in 2016, Phoenix/Glendale in 2017 and San Antonio in 2018.
Here's the Final Four schedule through 2026.
|Year
|City
|Venue
|2019
|Minneapolis
|US Bank Stadium
|2020
|Atlanta
|Mercedes- Benz Stadium
|2021
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|2022
|New Orleans
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|2023
|Houston
|NRG Stadium
|2024
|Phoenix/Glendale
|University of Phoenix Stadium
|2025
|San Antonio
|Alamodome
|2026
|Indianapolis
|Lucas Oil Stadium
There were seven cities who submitted bids for Final Four hosting in this round. Dallas/Arlington, Detroit and Los Angeles missed out.
Detroit last hosted in 2009. Dallas hosted in 2014. Los Angeles has hosted twice in its history (1968 and 1972). The decisions on which cities not only got to host, but in which years, were made by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee. That's the same group that seeds and selects the NCAA Tournament every year.
For Houston, it's the fourth time the city's hosted a Final Four (1971, 2011, 2016). Phoenix/Glendale gets its second crack at being master of ceremonies; the 2017 Final Four was its only other time. San Antonio, a fan and media favorite alike, will be a fifth-time host come 2025 (previous years were 1998, 2004, 2008 and 2018).
Indianapolis is now a bona fide lock to host a Final Four every five or six years. It's the only city hosting twice in the next eight seasons, and when the 2026 Final Four commences, it will mark the ninth time Indy gets the event (1980, 1991, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2010, 2015, 2021).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wiseman has company for No. 1 ranking
The big man, favored to ultimately pick Kentucky or Memphis, has some interesting rivals pushing...
-
Recruiting: What happened at Peach Jam
Cole Anthony, son of UNLV great Greg Anthony, averaged 26.2 points at recruiting's biggest...
-
Coaches premature on recruiting fears
Will college coaches be banned from attending July tournaments? They fear the answer is an...
-
This could be last Peach Jam for coaches
Proposed changes to the July Evaluation Period won't actually fix any of college basketball's...
-
Former UCLA star Billy Knight dead at 39
Knight's death has been ruled a suicide after medical examiners found self-inflicted blunt...
-
Self: De Sousa eligible 'at this stage'
Self confirmed KU has received a subpoena and had earlier questions about de Sousa's eligi...