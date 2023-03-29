One of the most unique Final Four fields in history has been set, and it's almost time to head to Houston where we will crown a national champion for the 2022-23 college basketball season. We've got a 4 (UConn), a pair of 5s (Miami, San Diego State) and a 9 (FAU). Add 'em up and the seed total is 23, second-highest in history (2011's 26 is the most; UConn was also in that Final Four ... which was also played in Houston).

With the national semifinals set, you might want to print a bracket that has the 64 results of the tournament thus far. We've got you covered.

Below, you'll find two brackets: the blank 68-team bracket or one that is filled in with the latest results heading into Saturday's men's Final Four. You can click/tap for high-res images and/or PDFs to print.

The tip times have already been decided for the games as well.

No. 5 San Diego State will play No. 9 FAU at 6:09 p.m ET on CBS.

No. 4 UConn will play No. 5 Miami at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET on CBS.

This is Jim Nantz's final year on the mic for the NCAA Tournament. He'll be returning to Houston, the city that is home to his alma mater, the University of Houston. Nantz will be joined by Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson on the broadcast.

Here is the link to print a 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket. Get in there and make your life better. Print, print, print!

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket

Click here to enlarge and print the NCAA Tournament bracket.

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule

The Elite Eight will be completed Sunday with the Final Four set for Saturday, April 1 in Houston. The national championship will then be held Monday, April 3, culminating the 2022-23 college basketball season.

