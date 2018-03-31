NCAA Women's Tournament 2018: UConn falls to Notre Dame in Final Four, Irish to play Mississippi State for title
The Huskies are headed home before the title game for a second straight season
For a second consecutive season, UConn is headed home before the national championship game of the NCAA Women's Tournament. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish booted the Huskies out of the field in Friday night's Final Four with a 91-89 overtime victory.
The Irish had lost seven consecutive games to UConn, including in the title game in 2014 and 2015 before pulling off Friday's upset.
So now the stage for the title game has been set, and it will once again go on without UConn. Notre Dame will play Mississippi State, last season's runner-up, with the title on the line at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.
