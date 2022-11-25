Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ Nicholls State

Current Records: UC Irvine 4-1; Nicholls State 1-3

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters will take on the Nicholls State Colonels at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Orleans Arena. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

UC Irvine has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Life Pacific Warriors on Monday. The Anteaters claimed a resounding 116-54 victory over Life Pacific at home.

As for Nicholls State, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They put a hurting on the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs at home to the tune of 97-52.

UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UC Irvine, who are 2-1 against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Anteaters to 4-1 and the Colonels to 1-3. Both UC Irvine and Nicholls State have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Anteaters are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Anteaters, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.