Who's Playing

Delaware @ Northeastern

Current Records: Delaware 10-8; Northeastern 6-10

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies haven't won a game against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since Feb. 28 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Northeastern and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 6 p.m. ET at Matthews Arena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Huskies suffered a grim 76-55 defeat to the Drexel Dragons this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Fightin' Blue Hens have to be aching after a bruising 86-62 loss to the Hofstra Pride this past Saturday. Guard LJ Owens just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Northeastern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

Northeastern ended up a good deal behind Delaware when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 74-61. Maybe the Huskies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northeastern have won seven out of their last 13 games against Delaware.