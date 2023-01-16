Who's Playing
Delaware @ Northeastern
Current Records: Delaware 10-8; Northeastern 6-10
What to Know
The Northeastern Huskies haven't won a game against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since Feb. 28 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Northeastern and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 6 p.m. ET at Matthews Arena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
The Huskies suffered a grim 76-55 defeat to the Drexel Dragons this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Fightin' Blue Hens have to be aching after a bruising 86-62 loss to the Hofstra Pride this past Saturday. Guard LJ Owens just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Northeastern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
Northeastern ended up a good deal behind Delaware when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 74-61. Maybe the Huskies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Northeastern have won seven out of their last 13 games against Delaware.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Delaware 74 vs. Northeastern 61
- Jan 17, 2022 - Delaware 82 vs. Northeastern 76
- Feb 20, 2020 - Delaware 70 vs. Northeastern 48
- Jan 25, 2020 - Delaware 76 vs. Northeastern 74
- Feb 28, 2019 - Northeastern 75 vs. Delaware 64
- Dec 30, 2018 - Delaware 82 vs. Northeastern 80
- Mar 04, 2018 - Northeastern 74 vs. Delaware 50
- Feb 08, 2018 - Northeastern 70 vs. Delaware 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Northeastern 76 vs. Delaware 64
- Jan 19, 2017 - Delaware 69 vs. Northeastern 62
- Jan 05, 2017 - Northeastern 90 vs. Delaware 54
- Jan 16, 2016 - Northeastern 69 vs. Delaware 60
- Jan 07, 2016 - Northeastern 88 vs. Delaware 56