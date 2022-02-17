Who's Playing

Purdue @ Northwestern

Current Records: Purdue 22-4; Northwestern 12-11

What to Know

The #5 Purdue Boilermakers are 9-0 against the Northwestern Wildcats since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Purdue and Northwestern will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Boilermakers will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Purdue escaped with a win on Sunday against the Maryland Terrapins by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61. Four players on Purdue scored in the double digits: guard Sasha Stefanovic (17), forward Trevion Williams (12), guard Jaden Ivey (11), and center Zach Edey (10).

Meanwhile, Northwestern came up short against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, falling 73-66. Guard Boo Buie had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Purdue's victory brought them up to 22-4 while the Wildcats' loss pulled them down to 12-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: Purdue is stumbling into the game with the fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. To make matters even worse for Purdue, Northwestern ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.6 on average. Maybe that strength will give Northwestern the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Purdue have won all of the games they've played against Northwestern in the last eight years.

Jan 23, 2022 - Purdue 80 vs. Northwestern 60

Feb 06, 2021 - Purdue 75 vs. Northwestern 70

Feb 01, 2020 - Purdue 61 vs. Northwestern 58

Dec 08, 2019 - Purdue 58 vs. Northwestern 44

Mar 09, 2019 - Purdue 70 vs. Northwestern 57

Dec 03, 2017 - Purdue 74 vs. Northwestern 69

Mar 05, 2017 - Purdue 69 vs. Northwestern 65

Feb 01, 2017 - Purdue 80 vs. Northwestern 59

Feb 16, 2016 - Purdue 71 vs. Northwestern 61

Injury Report for Northwestern

Injury Report for Purdue

Trey Kaufman-Renn: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Brian Waddell: Out for the Season (Knee)

No Injury Information