Now Kobe Bryant says he'd have picked Duke, not UNC, if he went to college

One of the most fun hypothetical games you can play as a fan of your favorite team is the "what if?" game. For example, what if Kevin Durant had stayed local and played for Maryland instead of opting to go cross country to play for Rick Barnes at Texas? What if Lonzo Ball picked Southern California over UCLA? Or what if LeBron James had been a one-and-done?

The hypothetical list is endless, really. But it doesn't stop keep fans from wondering.

On Sunday night, one fan did just that in a Q&A with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Twitter, posing the simple question: "If you went to college, which school?" His answer in 2013? North Carolina. But his answer on Sunday? Duke.

Bryant admitted Sunday that North Carolina was a factor in his recruitment but that once it became clear he was going straight from high school to the pros, Dean Smith stopped recruiting him. That wasn't the case with Mike Krzyzewski. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

Maybe but Coach Smith stopped recruiting me. He thought I would go pro and wished me luck. Coach K kept at it. https://t.co/xS6OD8SmEV — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) November 20, 2017

So let the "what if?" scenario live on, Duke fans. What if Kobe had joined Duke and teamed up with Jeff Capel and Trajan Langdon in the 1996-1997 season? Duke won a strong ACC -- Tim Duncan, Antawn Jamison, Vince Carter and Keith Booth were among the stars -- in the regular season and earned a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to 10-seed Providence in the second round.

But what if Kobe had been on that team? Would Coach K have won his third national championship of the 1990s? Would he have won it as a junior in 1999 on a team that featured Shane Battier and Elton Brand?

We will never know the answer, but it sure is a fun hypothetical to pose.