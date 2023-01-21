Who's Playing

Iowa @ Ohio State

Current Records: Iowa 12-6; Ohio State 10-8

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. OSU and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Value City Arena. Iowa will be strutting in after a win while the Buckeyes will be stumbling in from a defeat.

OSU was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 63-60 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Forward Brice Sensabaugh (18 points) was the top scorer for OSU. That makes it three consecutive games in which Brice Sensabaugh has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Iowa had enough points to win and then some against the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday, taking their matchup 81-67. The Hawkeyes can attribute much of their success to guard Tony Perkins, who had 22 points. Perkins hadn't helped his team much against the Michigan Wolverines last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Perkins' points were the most he has had all season.

The Buckeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

OSU is now 10-8 while the Hawkeyes sit at 12-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OSU is 52nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. To make matters even worse for OSU, Iowa ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.1 on average. Maybe that strength will give Iowa the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio State and Iowa both have five wins in their last ten games.