Oklahoma freshman phenom Trae Young ties NCAA record with 22 assists

Superstar Oklahoma freshman Trae Young has taken the college basketball world by storm, drawing Steph Curry-like comparisons through 10 games for his ability to shoot it from anywhere on the floor and score at an elite level. Not only does his 28.8 points per game lead the Big 12, but also the NCAA (by a pretty wide margin), which was on full display Saturday when he casually dropped 29 to lead the Sooners' charge against third-ranked Wichita State on the road.

Tuesday night against Northwestern State, however, Young wielded a different weapon of his lethal arsenal, dishing out 22 assists, which ties the NCAA record previously established by Syracuse's Sherman Douglas in 1989, Charleston Southern's Tony Fairley in 1987, and former NBA guard and current Alabama coach Avery Johnson, who did it for Southern in 1988.

The Big 12 record of 18 was previously held by Doug Gottlieb (Oklahoma State) in 1998 and Michael Johnson (Oklahoma) in 1997.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo, Trae Young is the first player in the last 20 years with at least 20 points and 20 assists in the same game. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 20, 2017

"It's outstanding, of course," said Lon Kruger of Young's ability to distribute the rock. "His ability to see it, then the skill to finish plays - the fact that he can shoot it well makes people get on him, so he can drive it and kick. He just makes a lot of good plays."

That he does.

Young hasn't merely been the best freshman in college basketball this season, but arguably the best player in the sport regardless of classification. He has almost single-handedly carried the Sooners to a 9-1 record, and has led the team from unranked to No. 17 in the latest polls.

If Young can continue this pace, he will be strapped with postseason hardware, the likes of which Frank Mason came away with last season. But in the here and now, he has got the Sooners shining with their Big 12 opener 11 days away.