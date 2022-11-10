Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Southern Illinois 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will stay at home another game and welcome the Southern Illinois Salukis at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Cowboys had enough points to win and then some against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks on Monday, taking their contest 77-66. Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, SIU entered their matchup on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They steamrolled past the Little Rock Trojans 94-63 at home.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Oklahoma State and the Salukis clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.