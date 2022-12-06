Who's Playing

Northern Arizona @ Pacific

Current Records: Northern Arizona 3-7; Pacific 3-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Pacific Tigers are heading back home. They will square off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Spanos Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between the Tigers and the Santa Barbara Gauchos this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Pacific falling 82-71. Four players on Pacific scored in the double digits: guard Luke Avdalovic (11), guard Donovan Williams (11), forward Sam Freeman (10), and guard Keylan Boone (10).

Meanwhile, the contest between Northern Arizona and the Pepperdine Waves this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Northern Arizona falling 88-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Jalen Cone wasn't much of a difference maker for Northern Arizona; Cone played for 29 minutes with 4-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

Pacific is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The losses put the Tigers at 3-6 and the Lumberjacks at 3-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Pacific has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the 17th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizona has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.