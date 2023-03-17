Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Purdue

Regular Season Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 20-15; Purdue 29-5

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the #3 Purdue Boilermakers are set to clash at 6:50 p.m. ET March 17 at Nationwide Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Knights made easy work of the Texas Southern Tigers on Wednesday and carried off an 84-61 victory. Fairleigh Dickinson relied on the efforts of forward Ansley Almonor, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points and eight boards, and guard Grant Singleton, who had 13 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Purdue earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-65 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. Center Zach Edey posted a double-double on 30 points and 13 boards, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 40% of Purdue's points.

Fairleigh Dickinson have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 23-point spread they are up against. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 354th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Boilermakers' defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:50 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:50 p.m. ET Where: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 23-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.