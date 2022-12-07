Who's Playing

Hofstra @ No. 4 Purdue

Current Records: Hofstra 6-3; Purdue 8-0

What to Know

The #4 Purdue Boilermakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Hofstra Pride at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Purdue proved too difficult a challenge. Purdue enjoyed a cozy 89-70 victory over the Golden Gophers. Purdue got double-digit scores from five players: center Zach Edey (31), guard Fletcher Loyer (20), guard Brandon Newman (13), forward Caleb Furst (10), and forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (10).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Hofstra as they fell 81-77 to the George Mason Patriots last week. Guard Aaron Estrada did his best for Hofstra, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to five rebounds.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Purdue's win lifted them to 8-0 while Hofstra's loss dropped them down to 6-3. On Sunday Purdue relied heavily on Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 22 boards. It will be up to Hofstra's defense to limit his damage Wednesday.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.