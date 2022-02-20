Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Purdue

Current Records: Rutgers 16-9; Purdue 23-4

What to Know

The #5 Purdue Boilermakers haven't won a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights since Jan. 15 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Boilermakers and RU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena. Purdue is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Purdue didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats this past Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 70-64 victory. Purdue's center Zach Edey did his thing and had 14 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, RU didn't have too much trouble with the Illinois Fighting Illini at home this past Wednesday as they won 70-59. The Scarlet Knights got double-digit scores from four players: guard Ron Harper Jr. (16), center Clifford Omoruyi (15), guard Paul Mulcahy (13), and guard Caleb McConnell (11). This also makes it four games in a row in which Caleb McConnell has had at least four steals.

The Boilermakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Purdue, who are 13-13-1 against the spread.

The wins brought Purdue up to 23-4 and RU to 16-9. Purdue is 18-4 after wins this year, the Scarlet Knights 9-6.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $145.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 13-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Purdue have won six out of their last ten games against Rutgers.

Dec 09, 2021 - Rutgers 70 vs. Purdue 68

Dec 29, 2020 - Rutgers 81 vs. Purdue 76

Mar 07, 2020 - Rutgers 71 vs. Purdue 68

Jan 28, 2020 - Rutgers 70 vs. Purdue 63

Jan 15, 2019 - Purdue 89 vs. Rutgers 54

Mar 02, 2018 - Purdue 82 vs. Rutgers 75

Feb 03, 2018 - Purdue 78 vs. Rutgers 76

Jan 03, 2018 - Purdue 82 vs. Rutgers 51

Feb 14, 2017 - Purdue 74 vs. Rutgers 55

Jan 18, 2016 - Purdue 107 vs. Rutgers 57

Injury Report for Purdue

Trey Kaufman-Renn: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Brian Waddell: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Rutgers