Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Quinnipiac

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 7-16; Quinnipiac 17-6

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face off at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 109 points combined.

Mount St. Mary's found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-51 punch to the gut against the Iona Gaels this past Friday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Quinnipiac and the Fairfield Stags this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bobcats wrapped it up with a 66-51 victory at home.

Mount St. Mary's have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Mount St. Mary's is now 7-16 while Quinnipiac sits at 17-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Mountaineers have only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 20th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Bobcats' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 34th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.50

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Quinnipiac won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.