Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Rice

Current Records: Houston Christian 1-4; Rice 3-2

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies are 1-5 against the Rice Owls since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. The Huskies will head out on the road to face off against Rice at 8 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. The Owls should still be feeling good after a win, while Houston Christian will be looking to regain their footing.

Houston Christian came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles this past Saturday, falling 84-77.

Meanwhile, Rice was able to grind out a solid victory over the Western Michigan Broncos this past Saturday, winning 96-88.

Houston Christian is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Huskies are now 1-4 while the Owls sit at 3-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston Christian has allowed their opponents to shoot 52.30% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Rice have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 51% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rice have won five out of their last six games against Houston Christian.