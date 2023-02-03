Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Rider

Current Records: St. Peter's 9-12; Rider 11-9

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks and the Rider Broncs are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (8-8), but not for long. St. Peter's and the Broncs will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Peacocks winning the first 58-51 on the road and Rider taking the second 58-49.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between St. Peter's and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as St. Peter's wrapped it up with a 73-62 win on the road.

Meanwhile, Rider picked up a 78-69 victory over the Fairfield Stags on Sunday.

St. Peter's is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Peacocks to 9-12 and the Broncs to 11-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when St. Peter's and Rider clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Odds

The Broncs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rider and St. Peter's both have eight wins in their last 16 games.