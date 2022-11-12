Who's Playing

Evansville @ Saint Louis

Current Records: Evansville 1-0; Saint Louis 1-0

What to Know

The Evansville Aces will face off against the Saint Louis Billikens on the road at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. Evansville isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

On Monday, the Aces narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 78-74.

Meanwhile, everything went Saint Louis' way against the Murray State Racers on Monday as they made off with a 91-68 win. Saint Louis was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from four players: Javonte Perkins (21), Gibson Jimerson (20), Javon Pickett (13), and Jake Forrester (11).

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Billikens are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Aces, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 25.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.