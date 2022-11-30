Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ Seattle

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 4-3; Seattle 5-1

What to Know

The Cal State Fullerton Titans are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Seattle Redhawks at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Climate Pledge Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between the Titans and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Sunday was not particularly close, with Cal State Fullerton falling 73-57.

Meanwhile, Seattle lost to the Washington Huskies on the road by a decisive 77-66 margin. Four players on Seattle scored in the double digits: Cameron Tyson (18), Alex Schumacher (15), Riley Grigsby (10), and Viktor Rajkovic (10).

Cal State Fullerton have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Cal State Fullerton is now 4-3 while the Redhawks sit at 5-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Titans are 42nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.7 on average. Seattle's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a big 10-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cal State Fullerton won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.