Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Seattle

Regular Season Records: Grand Canyon 21-11; Seattle 20-11

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Seattle Redhawks are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 9 at Orleans Arena in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. Grand Canyon will be seeking to avenge the 65-54 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 24th.

The Antelopes earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They managed an 82-77 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks. Grand Canyon's guard Rayshon Harrison looked sharp as he had 30 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Seattle's way against UT Arlington last Friday as they made off with an 80-56 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Grand Canyon is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14 against the spread when favored.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Antelopes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. Less enviably, the Redhawks have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Antelopes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Grand Canyon have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Seattle.