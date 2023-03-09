Who's Playing
Grand Canyon @ Seattle
Regular Season Records: Grand Canyon 21-11; Seattle 20-11
What to Know
The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Seattle Redhawks are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 9 at Orleans Arena in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. Grand Canyon will be seeking to avenge the 65-54 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 24th.
The Antelopes earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They managed an 82-77 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks. Grand Canyon's guard Rayshon Harrison looked sharp as he had 30 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything went Seattle's way against UT Arlington last Friday as they made off with an 80-56 win.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Grand Canyon is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14 against the spread when favored.
A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Antelopes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. Less enviably, the Redhawks have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Antelopes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Grand Canyon have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Seattle.
- Feb 24, 2023 - Seattle 65 vs. Grand Canyon 54
- Feb 11, 2023 - Seattle 63 vs. Grand Canyon 58
- Feb 03, 2022 - Grand Canyon 78 vs. Seattle 66
- Mar 12, 2021 - Grand Canyon 81 vs. Seattle 47
- Feb 27, 2021 - Grand Canyon 81 vs. Seattle 71
- Feb 26, 2021 - Seattle 63 vs. Grand Canyon 57
- Feb 20, 2020 - Seattle 95 vs. Grand Canyon 89
- Jan 23, 2020 - Grand Canyon 80 vs. Seattle 77
- Mar 14, 2019 - Grand Canyon 84 vs. Seattle 75
- Mar 09, 2019 - Seattle 83 vs. Grand Canyon 76
- Jan 05, 2019 - Grand Canyon 71 vs. Seattle 57
- Feb 22, 2018 - Grand Canyon 76 vs. Seattle 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Grand Canyon 73 vs. Seattle 57
- Feb 16, 2017 - Grand Canyon 61 vs. Seattle 58
- Jan 21, 2017 - Grand Canyon 61 vs. Seattle 59
- Feb 12, 2016 - Grand Canyon 71 vs. Seattle 60
- Jan 30, 2016 - Seattle 59 vs. Grand Canyon 57