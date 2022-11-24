Who's Playing

Florida State @ Siena

Current Records: Florida State 1-4; Siena 2-2

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will take on the Siena Saints at 11 a.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. FSU should still be riding high after a win, while Siena will be looking to right the ship.

The Seminoles have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Mercer Bears on Monday. FSU walked away with an 81-72 victory. They can attribute much of their success to guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, who had 23 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Siena came up short against the Harvard Crimson on Sunday, falling 69-59.

FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The Seminoles' victory brought them up to 1-4 while the Saints' loss pulled them down to 2-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: FSU is stumbling into the contest with the 40th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.6 on average. Siena has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 51.80% from the floor on average, which is the 363rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 a.m. ET

Thursday at 11 a.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN2

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.