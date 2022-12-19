Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Siena

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 6-5; Siena 5-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Siena Saints are heading back home. They will take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 7 p.m. ET Monday at MVP Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Saints ended up a good deal behind the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens when they played last week, losing 75-64.

Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure entered their matchup against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles this past Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. St. Bonaventure took a 71-58 bruising from Florida Gulf Coast. Guard Kyrell Luc had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes with.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Siena is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Siena suffered a grim 75-47 defeat to the Bonnies when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Maybe the Saints will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Saints are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bonnies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won four out of their last six games against Siena.