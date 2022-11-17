Who's Playing

Colorado State @ South Carolina

Current Records: Colorado State 3-0; South Carolina 2-0

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Colorado State Rams at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at TD Arena. The Gamecocks are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

USC skirted by the Clemson Tigers 60-58 last week thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Chico Carter Jr. with 0:01 remaining. USC's Carter Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 16 points.

Meanwhile, Colorado State took their matchup against the Weber State Wildcats on Monday by a conclusive 77-52 score. Colorado State got double-digit scores from four players: guard John Tonje (15), guard Taviontae Jackson (14), guard Jalen Lake (12), and guard Isaiah Rivera (10).

The wins brought USC up to 2-0 and the Rams to 3-0. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gamecocks have only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 18th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Colorado State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. We'll see if their 5.60% advantage translates to the new season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gamecocks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.