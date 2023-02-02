Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Southeastern Louisiana

Current Records: Incarnate Word 10-12; Southeastern Louisiana 13-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Incarnate Word Cardinals will be on the road. Incarnate Word and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions will face off in a Southland battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at University Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Cardinals proved too difficult a challenge. Incarnate Word narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Nicholls State 69-67.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Privateers on the road on Saturday as they won 80-64.

Incarnate Word is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Cardinals are now 10-12 while the Lions sit at 13-9. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Incarnate Word has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Southeastern Louisiana has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the seventh most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

Odds

The Lions are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won five out of their last eight games against Incarnate Word.