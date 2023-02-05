Who's Playing
Missouri State @ Southern Illinois
Current Records: Missouri State 12-11; Southern Illinois 17-7
What to Know
The Southern Illinois Salukis will be returning home after a two-game road trip. SIU and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Banterra Center. The Salukis are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
SIU came up short against the Bradley Braves this past Wednesday, falling 62-52. Guard Lance Jones had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, MSU beat the Valparaiso Beacons 76-67 this past Wednesday. MSU can attribute much of their success to guard Alston Mason, who had 27 points and nine assists.
SIU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Salukis against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
SIU is now 17-7 while the Bears sit at 12-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: SIU enters the contest with only 61.2 points allowed per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the game with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against MSU.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.50
Odds
The Salukis are a 5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Southern Illinois have won ten out of their last 16 games against Missouri State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Southern Illinois 61 vs. Missouri State 57
- Feb 02, 2022 - Missouri State 69 vs. Southern Illinois 54
- Jan 12, 2022 - Missouri State 81 vs. Southern Illinois 76
- Feb 17, 2021 - Missouri State 68 vs. Southern Illinois 53
- Feb 10, 2021 - Missouri State 65 vs. Southern Illinois 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - Missouri State 84 vs. Southern Illinois 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Southern Illinois 68 vs. Missouri State 66
- Feb 06, 2019 - Missouri State 65 vs. Southern Illinois 59
- Jan 02, 2019 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Missouri State 70
- Mar 02, 2018 - Southern Illinois 67 vs. Missouri State 63
- Feb 14, 2018 - Southern Illinois 81 vs. Missouri State 80
- Jan 27, 2018 - Southern Illinois 79 vs. Missouri State 77
- Jan 28, 2017 - Southern Illinois 85 vs. Missouri State 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Southern Illinois 75 vs. Missouri State 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - Southern Illinois 78 vs. Missouri State 68
- Jan 24, 2016 - Southern Illinois 80 vs. Missouri State 65