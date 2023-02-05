Who's Playing

Missouri State @ Southern Illinois

Current Records: Missouri State 12-11; Southern Illinois 17-7

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis will be returning home after a two-game road trip. SIU and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Banterra Center. The Salukis are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

SIU came up short against the Bradley Braves this past Wednesday, falling 62-52. Guard Lance Jones had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, MSU beat the Valparaiso Beacons 76-67 this past Wednesday. MSU can attribute much of their success to guard Alston Mason, who had 27 points and nine assists.

SIU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Salukis against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

SIU is now 17-7 while the Bears sit at 12-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: SIU enters the contest with only 61.2 points allowed per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the game with the 26th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against MSU.

Odds

The Salukis are a 5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Illinois have won ten out of their last 16 games against Missouri State.