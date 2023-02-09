Who's Playing
Wagner @ St. Francis (N.Y.)
Current Records: Wagner 12-9; St. Francis (N.Y.) 12-12
What to Know
The Wagner Seahawks' road trip will continue as they head to Peter Aquilone Court at 2 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers. The Seahawks should still be feeling good after a victory, while St. Francis (N.Y.) will be looking to regain their footing.
Wagner came out on top in a nail-biter against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Saturday, sneaking past 83-79.
Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Wagner is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.
Wagner's win brought them up to 12-9 while the Terriers' defeat pulled them down to 12-12. The Seahawks are 6-5 after wins this year, and St. Francis (N.Y.) is 5-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York
Odds
The Seahawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Wagner have won ten out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).
- Jan 26, 2023 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 65 vs. Wagner 56
- Jan 30, 2022 - Wagner 72 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - Wagner 81 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 76
- Feb 05, 2021 - Wagner 84 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 81
- Feb 04, 2021 - Wagner 74 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 67
- Feb 23, 2020 - Wagner 75 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 69 vs. Wagner 64
- Feb 07, 2019 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 51 vs. Wagner 44
- Jan 05, 2019 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 66 vs. Wagner 59
- Feb 03, 2018 - Wagner 79 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 61
- Dec 31, 2017 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 82 vs. Wagner 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Wagner 73 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 55
- Jan 28, 2017 - Wagner 66 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 64
- Jan 28, 2016 - Wagner 64 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 61
- Jan 21, 2016 - Wagner 83 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 59