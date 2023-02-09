Who's Playing

Wagner @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Wagner 12-9; St. Francis (N.Y.) 12-12

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks' road trip will continue as they head to Peter Aquilone Court at 2 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers. The Seahawks should still be feeling good after a victory, while St. Francis (N.Y.) will be looking to regain their footing.

Wagner came out on top in a nail-biter against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Saturday, sneaking past 83-79.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wagner is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Wagner's win brought them up to 12-9 while the Terriers' defeat pulled them down to 12-12. The Seahawks are 6-5 after wins this year, and St. Francis (N.Y.) is 5-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wagner have won ten out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).