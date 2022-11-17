Who's Playing

Nebraska @ St. John's

Current Records: Nebraska 2-0; St. John's 3-0

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the St. John's Red Storm at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Carnesecca Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November of 2017, where St. John's won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Cornhuskers and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks last Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Nebraska wrapped it up with a 75-61 victory at home. Nebraska got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard C.J. Wilcher out in front picking up 21 points. Wilcher hadn't helped his team much against the Maine Black Bears last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, St. John's strolled past the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 91-74. St. John's' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Posh Alexander led the charge as he had 12 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

The Cornhuskers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Against the spread, they have been house darlings this year with a chancy 0-2 ATS record.

Their wins bumped Nebraska to 2-0 and the Red Storm to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Nebraska and St. John's clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nebraska and St. John's tied in their last contest.