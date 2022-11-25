Who's Playing

California @ TCU

Current Records: California 0-5; TCU 3-1

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at The Arena at NW Florida St. TCU should still be riding high after a win, while the Golden Bears will be looking to right the ship.

It looks like California got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. It was close but no cigar for California as they fell 59-55 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats on Monday. The losing side was boosted by forward Lars Thiemann, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, TCU was totally in charge last week, breezing past the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 95-60 at home. TCU got double-digit scores from four players: forward Emanuel Miller (16), forward JaKobe Coles (15), guard Micah Peavy (12), and forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (11). Miller had some trouble finding his footing against the NW State Demons last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Golden Bears have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past five games.

California's loss took them down to 0-5 while TCU's victory pulled them up to 3-1. In TCU's win, JaKobe Coles had 15 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks and Emanuel Miller had 16 points along with seven rebounds. We'll see if California have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida

The Arena at NW Florida St -- Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 13-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.