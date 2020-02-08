Tennessee vs. Kentucky live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Tennessee
Current Records: Kentucky 17-5; Tennessee 13-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Tennessee Volunteers are heading back home. Tennessee and the #15 Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Volunteers escaped with a win against the Alabama Crimson Tide by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68. Tennessee relied on the efforts of forward John Fulkerson, who had 22 points in addition to three blocks, and guard Jordan Bowden, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds and six steals.
Meanwhile, UK beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 80-72 on Tuesday. UK's forward Nick Richards did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.
Tennessee is now 13-9 while UK sits at 17-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee enters the matchup with 5.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. UK is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with five on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tennessee have won six out of their last ten games against Kentucky.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Tennessee 82 vs. Kentucky 78
- Mar 02, 2019 - Tennessee 71 vs. Kentucky 52
- Feb 16, 2019 - Kentucky 86 vs. Tennessee 69
- Mar 11, 2018 - Kentucky 77 vs. Tennessee 72
- Feb 06, 2018 - Tennessee 61 vs. Kentucky 59
- Jan 06, 2018 - Tennessee 76 vs. Kentucky 65
- Feb 14, 2017 - Kentucky 83 vs. Tennessee 58
- Jan 24, 2017 - Tennessee 82 vs. Kentucky 80
- Feb 18, 2016 - Kentucky 80 vs. Tennessee 70
- Feb 02, 2016 - Tennessee 84 vs. Kentucky 77
