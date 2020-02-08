Tennessee vs. Kentucky live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Tennessee

Current Records: Kentucky 17-5; Tennessee 13-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Tennessee Volunteers are heading back home. Tennessee and the #15 Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Volunteers escaped with a win against the Alabama Crimson Tide by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68. Tennessee relied on the efforts of forward John Fulkerson, who had 22 points in addition to three blocks, and guard Jordan Bowden, who had 20 points in addition to seven rebounds and six steals.

Meanwhile, UK beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 80-72 on Tuesday. UK's forward Nick Richards did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 11 boards.

Tennessee is now 13-9 while UK sits at 17-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee enters the matchup with 5.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. UK is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with five on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won six out of their last ten games against Kentucky.