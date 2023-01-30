Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Iowa State 15-5; Texas Tech 11-10

What to Know

The #12 Iowa State Cyclones and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech will be strutting in after a victory while the Cyclones will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Iowa State and the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Iowa State falling 78-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Gabe Kalscheur had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting and turning the ball over six times in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Texas Tech has finally found some success away from home. They were able to grind out a solid win over the LSU Tigers this past Saturday, winning 76-68. Texas Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Kevin Obanor led the charge as he had 22 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cyclones are expected to win a tight contest Monday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Iowa State is now 15-5 while the Red Raiders sit at 11-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa State comes into the game boasting the eighth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.3. Less enviably, Texas Tech is stumbling into the contest with the 50th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Cyclones are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Texas Tech have won nine out of their last 16 games against Iowa State.