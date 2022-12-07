NEW YORK — No. 17 Illinois staged an unlikely run late inside a boisterous Madison Square Garden to rally against No. 2 Texas and ultimately topple the Longhorns, who took their first defeat of this still-young season, in an 85-78 overtime victory Tuesday.

It's a big win for an Illini program picked by some to win the Big Ten this season In addition to the win vs. Texas — probably destined to be among its most valuable by season's end — Illinois has also posted victories against UCLA (7-2) and Syracuse (5-4). The losses are reasonable and came away from home: vs. Virginia in Las Vegas and at Maryland.

Entering Tuesday, those teams were a combined 15-0.

Illinois overcame a 16-2 second half run by Texas, and even after closing that gap, found itself down 68-63 after Texas senior Marcus Carr sank a fallaway in the paint over Matthew Mayer with a minute to go. It would be Texas' final points in regulation.

Illinois freshman Jayden Epps emerged and saved the game. He hit a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining, then, after Texas sophomore Tyrese Hunter missed the front end of a one-and-one, Epps induced a foul on Sir'Jabari Rice. Epps sank both foul shots with 7.6 to go and got the game to overtime.

In the bonus session, Illinois' best player, Terrence Shannon Jr., finally appeared after a mostly anonymous first 40 minutes. Shannon scored eight of Illinois' first nine points and helped the Illini gain a scoring edge in the free session they wouldn't surrender. Shannon scored 12 of his 16 points in overtime and Mayer led the Illini with 21 points.

This story will be updated