Toomer's Corner in Auburn gets rolled with toilet paper after Tigers make first ever Final Four
Fans filled downtown Auburn with TP after upsetting Kentucky in the Elite Eight
Who said a good, old-fashioned Toomer's Corner toilet papering was reserved for football at Auburn?
After the No. 5 seed Tigers defeated No. 2 seed Kentucky on Sunday in the Elite Eight to advance to the program's first Final Four in program history, fans of Auburn celebrated in the same way they do a huge football win: by spreading toilet paper all across trees in downtown Auburn at a place called Toomer's Corner.
The tradition is often referred to as "rolling Toomers" and dates back to the beginning of Auburn athletics. According to Auburn, it is said to have begun when communication was limited to only one telegraph in the city. At that time, toilet papering the area was mostly limited to Toomer's Corner. These days, just about everywhere in downtown gets a splash of TP.
That is ... a lot of toilet paper.
The Tigers advanced on Sunday with an upset win over Kentucky, 77-71. Auburn became just the second team in history to defeat Kentucky, North Carolina and Kansas in the same tournament. The Tigers will now face No. 1 seed Virginia, winner of the South Regional, in the Final Four on Saturday in Minneapolis.
