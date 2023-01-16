Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ UC Irvine

Current Records: Santa Barbara 13-3; UC Irvine 12-5

What to Know

A Big West battle is on tap between the Santa Barbara Gauchos and the UC Irvine Anteaters at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Bren Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with UC Irvine winning the first 53-52 and Santa Barbara taking the second 78-69.

The Gauchos entered their contest against the California Riverside Highlanders this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Santa Barbara was just a bucket short of a win and fell 65-64 to California Riverside. This was hardly the result Santa Barbara or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over the Highlanders heading into this game.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Anteaters and the Northridge Matadors this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UC Irvine wrapped it up with a 71-57 victory on the road.

Santa Barbara is now 13-3 while UC Irvine sits at 12-5. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Gauchos come into the matchup boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.40%. UC Irvine is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 32nd best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Anteaters are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Gauchos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UC Irvine have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Santa Barbara.