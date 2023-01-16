Who's Playing
Santa Barbara @ UC Irvine
Current Records: Santa Barbara 13-3; UC Irvine 12-5
What to Know
A Big West battle is on tap between the Santa Barbara Gauchos and the UC Irvine Anteaters at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Bren Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with UC Irvine winning the first 53-52 and Santa Barbara taking the second 78-69.
The Gauchos entered their contest against the California Riverside Highlanders this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Santa Barbara was just a bucket short of a win and fell 65-64 to California Riverside. This was hardly the result Santa Barbara or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over the Highlanders heading into this game.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Anteaters and the Northridge Matadors this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UC Irvine wrapped it up with a 71-57 victory on the road.
Santa Barbara is now 13-3 while UC Irvine sits at 12-5. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Gauchos come into the matchup boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.40%. UC Irvine is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with a 48.10% field goal percentage, good for 32nd best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Anteaters are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Gauchos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UC Irvine have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Santa Barbara.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Santa Barbara 78 vs. UC Irvine 69
- Feb 03, 2022 - UC Irvine 53 vs. Santa Barbara 52
- Mar 13, 2021 - Santa Barbara 79 vs. UC Irvine 63
- Dec 28, 2020 - UC Irvine 73 vs. Santa Barbara 69
- Dec 27, 2020 - UC Irvine 75 vs. Santa Barbara 56
- Feb 29, 2020 - UC Irvine 69 vs. Santa Barbara 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - Santa Barbara 64 vs. UC Irvine 61
- Feb 16, 2019 - UC Irvine 83 vs. Santa Barbara 70
- Jan 31, 2019 - UC Irvine 66 vs. Santa Barbara 62
- Mar 10, 2018 - UC Irvine 61 vs. Santa Barbara 58
- Feb 22, 2018 - UC Irvine 69 vs. Santa Barbara 49
- Jan 20, 2018 - Santa Barbara 70 vs. UC Irvine 58
- Feb 08, 2017 - UC Irvine 64 vs. Santa Barbara 47
- Jan 12, 2017 - UC Irvine 66 vs. Santa Barbara 62
- Jan 30, 2016 - Santa Barbara 76 vs. UC Irvine 60
- Jan 16, 2016 - UC Irvine 61 vs. Santa Barbara 52