UCF coach Johnny Dawkins believes Zion Williamson is 'going to be a Hall of Famer when it's all said and done'

UCF coach Johnny Dawkins heaped praise on Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson on Tuesday just days after the Blue Devils eliminated his Knights from the NCAA Tournament. Dawkins said he believes Williamson is a 'special' talent that will one day earn him the title of a Hall of Famer.

"The things he did in that game as a freshman [against UCF], to do the things he did on that stage, you automatically know he has special written all over him at our level, at the next level, it's not going to matter. He's going to be great," said Dawkins on ESPN's "Get Up." Dawkins went on to say, "I think he's going to be a Hall of Famer when it's all said and done."

"In my observations watching him in preparation for our game, tape doesn't do him justice," he added. "That's the first thing that stands out. He was better than advertised. He receives a lot of notoriety, he was better. That's rare."

Williamson is indeed a special talent, and there was never a question about that. He's on track to potentially become a consensus National Player of the Year, and a surefire First Team All-American in his lone season in which he's averaged 22.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Duke and Williamson move on to face Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16 on Friday night, and Dawkins, a Duke alumnus, feels the Blue Devils can compete with anyone moving forward.

"They're just so explosive, they have so many weapons out there at all times," said Dawkins. "They're getting better, and they're playing with a lot of confidence."