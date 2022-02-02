Who's Playing

Nevada @ UNLV

Current Records: Nevada 9-9; UNLV 12-9

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. UNLV and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Nevada and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 7 of 2018.

UNLV didn't have too much trouble with the Colorado State Rams on the road last week as they won 88-74. Guard Bryce Hamilton shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 45 points, five assists and seven rebounds, and this makes it four consecutive games in which he has scored at least 42% of UNLV's points.

Meanwhile, Nevada found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 78-49 punch to the gut against the Utah State Aggies this past Saturday. Guard Grant Sherfield had a rough night: he played for 26 minutes but put up just four points on 1-for-12 shooting and four turnovers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Rebels are expected to win a tight contest. Neither team has fared well against the spread -- they are 6-12, while the Wolf Pack are 5-12.

UNLV's victory lifted them to 12-9 while Nevada's loss dropped them down to 9-9. In their victory, UNLV relied heavily on Hamilton, who shot 8-for-14 from downtown and finished with 45 points, five dimes and seven boards. Nevada will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.65

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada have won 11 out of their last 13 games against UNLV.

Feb 02, 2021 - Nevada 72 vs. UNLV 62

Jan 31, 2021 - Nevada 89 vs. UNLV 60

Feb 12, 2020 - Nevada 82 vs. UNLV 79

Jan 22, 2020 - Nevada 86 vs. UNLV 72

Feb 27, 2019 - Nevada 89 vs. UNLV 73

Jan 29, 2019 - Nevada 87 vs. UNLV 70

Mar 08, 2018 - Nevada 79 vs. UNLV 74

Feb 28, 2018 - Nevada 101 vs. UNLV 75

Feb 07, 2018 - UNLV 86 vs. Nevada 78

Feb 25, 2017 - Nevada 94 vs. UNLV 58

Feb 08, 2017 - Nevada 104 vs. UNLV 77

Feb 20, 2016 - UNLV 102 vs. Nevada 91

Jan 23, 2016 - Nevada 65 vs. UNLV 63

Injury Report for UNLV

Marvin Coleman: Game-Time Decision (Illness)

Donovan Williams: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

James Hampshire: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Nevada