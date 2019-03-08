Valparaiso vs. Loyola-Chicago odds, line: 2019 MVC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

The Loyola Ramblers battle the Valparaiso Crusaders in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Friday at 1 p.m. ET. The Ramblers are favored by 7.5 points, while the over-under is 120 in the latest Loyola vs. Valparaiso odds. After making a run to the Final Four last season, the Ramblers got off to a tough start in non-conference play but went on to win the regular-season MVC title. With an NET ranking of 128, they likely need to win the conference tournament in order to make the Big Dance.

Before you make your Valparaiso vs. Loyola-Chicago picks, be sure to look at the college basketball predictions for this Missouri Valley quarterfinal from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Loyola vs. Valparaiso 10,000 times. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that Loyola features the MVC's most potent offense. In fact, the Ramblers are first in the conference in adjusted offensive efficiency, three-point shooting, and effective field goal percentage. They're No. 2 in percentage of made field goals assisted. Their big three of Marques Townes, Cameron Krutwig and Clayton Custer combine to average 42.2 points per game.

But just because the Ramblers have an explosive offense doesn't mean they can cover the Valparaiso vs. Loyola spread on Friday.

The model also knows Valparaiso has a force inside that few teams in the conference can contend with. Derrik Smits is the son of former Indiana Pacers All-Star Rik Smits and at 7-foot-1, he's averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. He's had his minutes limited by foul trouble in two previous games against Loyola this season, but is shooting 63 percent from the floor when he is on the court and could be tough a matchup for the Ramblers to defend if he can play a full allotment of minutes.

Who wins Loyola vs. Valparaiso? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you should be all over Friday, all from the model that has returned more than $4,200 to $100 players, and find out.