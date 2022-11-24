Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Villanova

Current Records: Iowa State 3-0; Villanova 2-2

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones will square off against the Villanova Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Iowa State will be strutting in after a win while Villanova will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Cyclones strolled past the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 68-53. Iowa State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaren Holmes (19), guard Caleb Grill (11), forward Aljaz Kunc (10), and forward Robert Jones (10).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Villanova as they fell 73-71 to the Michigan State Spartans last Friday. A silver lining for Villanova was the play of forward Eric Dixon, who had 24 points along with nine boards.

Iowa State's victory brought them up to 3-0 while the Wildcats' loss pulled them down to 2-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cyclones rank first in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 25 on average. But Villanova comes into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 8.5. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.