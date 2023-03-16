Who's Playing

Furman @ Virginia

Regular Season Records: Furman 27-7; Virginia 25-7

What to Know

The #14 Virginia Cavaliers and the Furman Paladins are set to clash at 12:40 p.m. ET March 16 at Amway Center in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Virginia has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Cavaliers came up short against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, falling 59-49.

Meanwhile, Furman earned some more postseason success in their matchup last Monday. They came out on top against the Chattanooga Mocs by a score of 88-79. Furman got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jalen Slawson (20), guard JP Pegues (17), guard Mike Bothwell (16), and forward Alex Williams (12).

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Virginia comes into the contest boasting the sixth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.3. But Furman enters the game with 82.1 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:40 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:40 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $140.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Paladins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.