The Wagner Seahawks look to extend their winning streak to 14 games when they meet the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in a key Northeast Conference matchup on Thursday. The Seahawks (16-2, 12-0), who are 8-0 at home this season, have not lost since a 74-54 setback at Penn State on Dec. 8. The Mountaineers (11-11, 7-5), who are coming off a 62-61 loss to Bryant on Saturday, have won six of their past seven games. This will be the first meeting between the teams since Mount St. Mary's 66-60 win in last year's Northeast Conference semifinals on March 6.

Tipoff from Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, N.Y., is set for 5 p.m. ET. Wagner leads the all-time series 42-24, including a 21-12 edge at home. The Seahawks are nine-point favorites in the latest Mount St. Mary's vs. Wagner odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 126.5. Before making any Wagner vs. Mount St. Mary's picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Wagner spread: Wagner -9

Mount St. Mary's vs. Wagner over-under: 126.5 points

MSM: The Mountaineers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games

WAG: The Seahawks are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win

Why Wagner can cover

The Seahawks have four players averaging at least 11.1 points per game. Senior guard Alex Morales leads the team in a number of categories, including scoring (17.8), rebounding (7.6), assists (3.8) and steals (1.8). In Saturday's 79-64 win over Long Island, Morales finished with a double-double, scoring 28 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. It was his fourth double-double of the season. He has reached double-digit scoring in 16 games, including seven in a row.

Senior guard Elijah Ford has also supplied the Seahawks with a lot of offense this season. He is averaging 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 assists. He is connecting on 54.7 percent of his field goals and 72.7 percent of his free throws. Ford has scored in double figures 12 times this year, including a 20-point performance at Merrimack in a 71-57 win on Jan. 23.

Why Mount St. Mary's can cover

Junior guard Jalen Benjamin is one of three Mountaineers averaging in double digits. He is averaging 13.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game, and is nearly automatic at the free-throw line, connecting on 85.1 percent of his foul shots. Benjamin leads the Mountaineers with four 20-point games in 2021-22, and is coming off a 13-point performance against Bryant. He has reached double-figure scoring in 14 of Mount St. Mary's 22 games.

Senior forward Mezie Offurum poured in 16 points against Bryant on Saturday, and has reached double figures in 11 games. His best effort was a 22-point game in a 98-59 win over Sacred Heart on Jan. 21. For the season, Offurum is averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Last year, in his first season at Mount St. Mary's, he averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds. He previously had played at George Washington.

How to make Mount St. Mary's vs. Wagner picks

